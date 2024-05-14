WATCH: Mariners stage unforgettable fan experience by raining down hot dogs with parachutes

Seattle Mariners staged an unforgettable experience for their fans at T-Mobile Park during their game against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. The Mariners' 2-1 series victory took them to the top of the AL West table with a 22-19 record for the season.

However, one of the highlights of the weekend was a unique experience for fans where hot dogs rained down from the skies in parachutes, videos of which have taken the internet by storm.

The initiative was part of a promotion campaign labeled "Hot Dogs from Heaven." It was a memorable and unique fan experience pulled off by the team and Hempler's Foods, a sausage company that is one of the sponsors at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners started their three-game series against the Oakland Athletics on the front foot, recording a convincing 8-1 victory in the first game. It was an impressive performance, with the only hiccup being forearm tightness for returning pitcher Bryan Woo.

However, they failed to show up in the second game as a lackluster performance resulted in an 8-1 loss. The Seattle side then managed to wrap things up with an 8-4 victory on Sunday, with outfielder Julio Rodriguez leading the way. The win saw them take a slender lead over the Texas Rangers in the AL West table, as they prepare to welcome the Kansas City Royals next.

Reviewing the Mariners' first quarter of the MLB season

Seattle Mariners have played the first quarter of games in this year's MLB season and currently sit at the top of the AL West table, ahead of the Texas Rangers, with a 22-19 record.

Pitching has been their greatest strength this season. Despite the list of injuries seemingly always growing, their arms have done an exceptional job. But their offense continues to struggle and now has the highest strikeouts (424) among all teams in the league.

Mariners star Julio Rodriguez has managed just two home runs this season with the homer in Sunday's victory being his first at home this season. Although Rodriguez has made a surprisingly slow start to the season, he is not being impatient at the plate.

“You’ve got to stay patient and let the results come and I feel like today was the day and I’m really happy about that, that I was able to help the team win,” Rodríguez said.

The ongoing offensive struggles can hamper the team's postseason hopes but the front office can look at a few options at the trade deadline to add impactful bats to shore up the offense.

