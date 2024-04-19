Watch: Mentalist and Magician Rmax Goodwin enthralls Diamondbacks clubhouse with mind-bending sorcery

On Thursday, ahead of the game against the San Francisco Giants, the Arizona Diamondbacks clubhouse was greeted with mind-bending sorcery from magician Rmax Goodwin.

The trick started with Goodwin asking Dbacks assistant GM Amiel Sawsaye to pass on the ball without seeing the players. Outfielder Randal Grichuk received it, which was then passed to first baseman Christian Walker, who passed to catcher Gabriel Moreno.

Then Goodwin asked them to think about something—anything they wanted. What followed was completely mind-boggling. Without revealing any names, Goodwin seems to have correctly guessed what the players were thinking.

"I think one of you is thinking about something that you did when you were like 12 years old, 10 years old. This is a superstition that they had playing baseball. Before every game they would kiss the soles of their cleats for good luck," Goodwin said.

"Somebody else is thinking about a pin code, four digits, four digits. And I think it's like right down the middle of the pin code just like right down the middle of the plate, it's 2580. Then the last person was just thinking of something simple. Nothing wrong with that. It's a baseball bat, a baseball bat."

Following this, Goodwin asked players to sit down if he guessed their thoughts correctly. And all three of them sat down.

Check out the mind trick here:

Diamondbacks drops the home series against Cubs

On Wednesday, the Diamondbacks locked horns for the final game of the three-game home series. After winning the first game, the Chicago Cubs came right back in a run-fest second game.

Brandon Pfaadt gave an excellent start to the Diamondbacks. He pitched 7.0 innings for six hits and only two runs. He struck out six hitters and issued zero walks.

However, Joe Mantiply couldn't hold on to the impressive start as he gave up two earned runs. He only retired one hitter before being replaced by Justin Martinez.

Moreover, three errors were committed by the Dbacks in this game, which cost them dearly.

Their season record dropped to 9-10 as they will now head to Oracle Park to play the Giants.

