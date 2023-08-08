Watch: Mets Broadcaster Gary Cohen slams the Orioles Organization for suspending Kevin Brown

New York Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen criticised Baltimore Orioles management following the news of play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown's bizarre suspension.

Brown had reportedly been suspended since July 23 for comments he made on-air regarding the Orioles' poor results against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cohen discussed the controversy surrounding Brown on-air during the Mets' Monday night game against the Chicago Cubs. He slammed the Orioles management, claiming the franchise"draped" themselves "in utter humiliation" following their treatment of Brown.

"Let me just say one thing to Baltimore Orioles management — you draped yourself in humiliation when you fired Jon Miller and you’re doing it again," Cohen said on SNY. "And if you don’t want Kevin Brown, there are 29 other teams who do."

"It’s a horrendous decision by the Orioles. I don’t know what they were thing. But they got exactly the reaction that they deserve. It’s just a shame because the Orioles are playing so well and now they’ve diverted attention from that and now made themselves a laughing stock."

What did Kevin Brown say on-air that led to his suspension?

Brown, who is in his seventh season as a member of the organization's broadcast crew, was given an indefinite suspension after making what appeared to be innocous comments about the Orioles' victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He merely discussed the Orioles' prior struggles against the Rays ahead of the game, pointing out that Baltimore had once lost 15 straight road series against the Reds.

However, what makes this suspenion absurd, is the fact that Brown also acknowledged the Orioles had been getting better. He said:

"The Orioles have won more games against them this season than the last two combined."

Once the news gained traction on social media, a senior official from the franchise claimed Brown would be returning soon to the broadcast booth.

He told "The Baltimore Banner":

"We don’t comment on employment decisions, however, [broadcaster] Kevin Brown will be back with us in the near future"

