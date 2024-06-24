WATCH: Mets’ Edwin Diaz ejected after being caught using foreign substance against Cubs

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was not allowed to pitch in the ninth innings after the officials decided to eject him for using foreign substance in Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. He was being checked for foreign substance before he even took the mound and it seems the umpires found a sticky substance leading to his ejection.

Diaz was later joined by manager Carlos Mendoza in his discussion with the umpires. However, it didn't him good as he made his way to the dugout.

According to MLB playing conditions, an illegal use of a foreign substance to aid pitching will be followed by a 10-game suspension. Rule 6.02 of the MLB states that pitchers can't “have on their person, or in their possession, any foreign substance."

Pitchers can use rosin bag on their wrist, hand and forearm but not on their gloves or uniform.

As for the game, Diaz was replaced by Drew Smith, who retired two hitters in the ninth, with the Mets leading 5-2. Jake Diekman came in to get the final out of the game.

Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros was the first pitcher this season to be ejected and suspended following an illegal substance check. For the Mets, since strict supervision started, Max Scherzer and Smith were suspended for the same in 2023.

Edwin Diaz can appeal but images of his pitching palm are not so great

An automatic 10-game suspension will be levied against the Mets closer. However, the Mets pitcher can appeal, following which the MLB will investigate for a closer look at the matter before deciding on. However, this doesn't seem to be the case as images circulating on the internet indicate his hands being covered with some sort of substance.

Edwin Diaz isn't having a great season. However, he was pitching well in the last few games. In his last three pitching appearances, he threw 3.0 innings and earned three saves in as many opportunities.

The Mets, too, seem to be doing well of late. With the series win against the Cubs, the club has improved to 37-39. They have won eight of their last 10 games.