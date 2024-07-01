Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was ejected only for the second time in his major league career after arguing with the umpire in their game against the New York Mets on Sunday. Amid all this, a fan in a Mets jersey at Citi Field was voicing his support for Altuve while in the stands.

Many Mets fans started to boo Altuve when he was ejected in the seventh inning. However, the fan said it was not smart for fans to boo him, saying he did nothing to the home team.

"Watch! He's gonna get another hit! Keep bullying him! Keep bullying him! (0:06) Very smart! Don't f**king bully him! F**k! Take the f**king trashcans off your f**king a**es! Stop bullying him! (0:21) F**k, man! I wanna pay him, but bully him! What did he do to us? Nothing!" the fan can be said on the viral video.

For the last out in the seventh, Altuve hit a ball that seemed to have hit his left foot, and he did not hustle to first base. The ball hopped to third baseman Mark Vientos, who threw to first for the out.

Following a discussion between the umpires, Altuve was ruled out by home plate umpire James Jean as the Astros missed the opportunity with runners in scoring position to boost their 4-2 lead.

Altuve was visibly frustrated with the call, slamming his helmet. His animated version got him ejected from the game, which the Astros later won 10-5 in extra innings.

Jose Altuve defends his animated outburst against the call

Astros manager Joe Espada asked the officials if it was a reviewable play to which they denied. After Houston's win over the Mets, Jose Altuve was still riled up over the call, saying it was an easy call to be made.

“They didn’t see it,” Altuve said. "I understand the guy behind the plate didn’t see it because the catcher’s there. But you have another three guys — first, second and third. I felt like it was kind of obvious. That’s why I was so mad." [via AP].

Espada also thought that the ball went off the cleat of Altuve and defended the actions of his second baseman.

“The ball kind of took a different direction once it hit the ground, to Vientos,” Espada said. “And (if) someone was going to get out of the box, second and third, and beat a ball out at first base, it’s Jose Altuve. So if he’s arguing, that ball hit him. And it looked like the ball hit him to me.”

Jose Altuve was only ejected once coming into this game. That happened in Aug. 2016 against the Texas Rangers for arguing a third strike call.