WATCH: Mets fans channel give Francisco Lindor standing ovation amid rough start to season

All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor has not had the season start that he had been hoping for. The New York Mets superstar is in the middle of one of the worst slumps of his career, something that both the player and fans are hoping will turn around quickly.

The four-time All-Star's cold streak has been well-documented, as Francisco Lindor has been limited to only five hits in 52 at-bats this year. That being said, Lindor has been one of the best at his position throughout his MLB career, and New York Mets fans are willing to do whatever they have to in order to help him break out of his current rut.

"Francisco Lindor gets a loud ovation from the crowd in his first at-bat" - @shea_station

On Friday night, during Lindor's first at-bat, the New York Mets faithful rose to their feet at Citi Field to give their struggling superstar a standing ovation. The kind, heartwarming gesture may just be what the doctor ordered as it could spark something in the shortstop.

Although it required the New York Mets to channel one of their biggest rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, the standing ovation has been proven to work in the past. Last season, the Phillies home crowd gave a standing ovation to another slumping shortstop, Trea Turner.

"Trea Turner in eight games since the ovation: 13-for-32 (.406), 6 2B, 2 HR, 1.206 OPS" - @TalkinBaseball_

In the 48 games following the round of applause, Trea Turner was unstoppable at the plate. The two-time All-Star posted a .337 batting average with 16 home runs, 42 RBIs, and nine steals following the incident. Could the same thing be in store for Francisco Lindor?

Francisco Lindor is not the only member of the New York Mets who is struggling this season

Although the standing ovation from the Citi Field crowd was dedicated to Lindor, it could have been performed for a number of different players. Heading into Friday's action, the New York Mets owned a 5-7 record, leaving them third in the National League East.

Aside from Lindor, some of the team's biggest stars have also started the season off slowly. Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo have all struggled so far this year, posting batting averages in the low .200s.

If the New York Mets hope to go anywhere this season, the three players mentioned above, as well as Lindor, will need to step up, or there could be a shakeup at the trade deadline.

