WATCH: Mets’ Jeff McNeil ejected after explosive outburst over controversial call on Jacob deGrom pitch

New York Mets star Jeff McNeil made his frustration immediately known in the fourth inning of Friday's game at Citi Field against the Texas Rangers. With one out and a full count, McNeil let Jacob deGrom's pitch pass in hopes of getting the call of home plate umpire in his favor.Though the pitch appeared to be just outside of strike zone, McNeil was called out on strikes by home plate umpire Scott Berry. McNeil, who was already on his way to first base, was left agitated with the call as he threw his bat toward the Mets’ dugout, took off his helmet and started shouting in frustration.Mets manager Carlos Mendoza came out to have a chat with Berry, who had ejected McNeil. Meanwhile, the second baseman had a slight chuckle as he went to the dugout.This was the first time McNeil was ejected from an MLB game. Moreover, it was also the first time a Mets player was ejected this season. At the time of the ejection, the Mets were trailing the Rangers 6-3.Jeff McNeil's ejection topped off by another Mets lossAfter Jeff McNeil's ejection, the Mets went on to lose their seventh straight game, as the Rangers won the series opener 8-3.The Mets were humbled quite early on since the Rangers scored six runs in the first inning of the game. Mets ace Jonah Tong gave up RBI singles to Josh Jung, Alejandro Osuna to begin the ball game. Cody Freeman hit a two-run single to make it 4-0. This was followed by another two-run extra-base hit from Michael Helman.The Mets' first response came in the third inning when Francisco Alvarez went deep against Jacob deGrom. A sac-fly from Juan Soto and 700th career RBI cut the lead in half (6-3). The Rangers added insurance runs in the seventh inning, thanks to Dylan Moore's two-run home run. This marked the final scoring shot of the night.With the loss, the Mets have been reduced to 76-72, and both the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants are now only one game behind to overtake the New York side for the final NL wildcard spot.