  WATCH: Mets' Jeff McNeil ejected after explosive outburst over controversial call on Jacob deGrom pitch

WATCH: Mets’ Jeff McNeil ejected after explosive outburst over controversial call on Jacob deGrom pitch

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 13, 2025 03:20 GMT
Mets’ Jeff McNeil ejected after explosive outburst over controversial call on Jacob deGrom pitch - Source: Getty

New York Mets star Jeff McNeil made his frustration immediately known in the fourth inning of Friday's game at Citi Field against the Texas Rangers. With one out and a full count, McNeil let Jacob deGrom's pitch pass in hopes of getting the call of home plate umpire in his favor.

Though the pitch appeared to be just outside of strike zone, McNeil was called out on strikes by home plate umpire Scott Berry. McNeil, who was already on his way to first base, was left agitated with the call as he threw his bat toward the Mets’ dugout, took off his helmet and started shouting in frustration.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza came out to have a chat with Berry, who had ejected McNeil. Meanwhile, the second baseman had a slight chuckle as he went to the dugout.

This was the first time McNeil was ejected from an MLB game. Moreover, it was also the first time a Mets player was ejected this season. At the time of the ejection, the Mets were trailing the Rangers 6-3.

Jeff McNeil's ejection topped off by another Mets loss

After Jeff McNeil's ejection, the Mets went on to lose their seventh straight game, as the Rangers won the series opener 8-3.

The Mets were humbled quite early on since the Rangers scored six runs in the first inning of the game. Mets ace Jonah Tong gave up RBI singles to Josh Jung, Alejandro Osuna to begin the ball game. Cody Freeman hit a two-run single to make it 4-0. This was followed by another two-run extra-base hit from Michael Helman.

The Mets' first response came in the third inning when Francisco Alvarez went deep against Jacob deGrom. A sac-fly from Juan Soto and 700th career RBI cut the lead in half (6-3). The Rangers added insurance runs in the seventh inning, thanks to Dylan Moore's two-run home run. This marked the final scoring shot of the night.

With the loss, the Mets have been reduced to 76-72, and both the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants are now only one game behind to overtake the New York side for the final NL wildcard spot.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
