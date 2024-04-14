WATCH: Mets legend Darryl Strawberry returns to Citi Field for Doc Gooden's number retirement ceremony

Two former New York Mets stars from the 1986 World Series-winning team, Doc Gooden and Darryl Strawberry, met each other before Gooden's No. 16 jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday.

The Mets shared a video of Strawberry returning to Citi Field for his friend's big day. He flew in from his home in St. Louis for the ceremony and will also receive the jersey number retirement honor on June 1.

Both stars greeted each other in the lobby as SNY uploaded a clip of the meeting on X:

“It’s good to see Darryl,” Gooden said. “It will always be Darryl and Doc, Doc and Darryl. We’ll always be connected.”

This meeting wasn't guaranteed given that Strawberry was recovering from his heart attack, and there was a chance that he may not make it for the ceremony.

Doc Gooden acknowledged the bond he shares with Strawberry, despite all the "ups and downs."

“I’m just as happy for him and the things he’s accomplished,” Gooden said. “I love Darryl as a person. Obviously, we’ve had our ups and downs. Things happen. When you’re close, you’re gonna have those things, but we’ve been able to work it out.”

"I'm always a Met": Doc Gooden cheers up the crowd after the Yankee mention

Doc Gooden was up at the podium ahead of the Mets' game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday and talked about his career. There was this moment where he discussed his career getting cut short due to substance abuse, resulting in him parting ways with the franchise.

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Mets

“I wanted to stay to make things right with you guys. I didn’t want to leave on the note that I did,” Gooden said. “Unfortunately, they thought it was best that we go separate ways. I was lucky enough to stay in New York, play with the New York Yankees for two years, ‘96 and ’97.”

As soon as the Mets fans heard the mention of cross-town rivals, they started to boo, but Doc Gooden knew his way around. He soon put his left hand over his heart and said:

“I’m always a Met. I’m not saying nothing. I’m always a Met. I’m always a Met.”

Later, he saw the Mets beat the Royals 2-1. Gooden now awaits the ceremony for Strawberry, which is scheduled for June 1.

