WATCH: Mets players sport #16 patch on hats in honor of Dwight Gooden's jersey retirement ceremony

The New York Mets are retiring Dwight Gooden's number today. The longtime MLB star was one of the franchise's best, most iconic and beloved players, and they're finally ensuring that no one else ever wears his number 16 again. It will hang in the rafters of Citi Field from now on.

In response, the current New York Mets are honoring him. They've added #16 patches to their hats for today's ceremony. Each and every Met has a special hat honoring the retired superstar.

Dwight Gooden reflects on number retirement from New York Mets

Dwight Gooden said via SNY that it this ceremony meant a great deal to him. He said that when he grew up playing baseball and dreaming of making it one day, but that it's hard to envision oneself ever having their jersey number retired. He dreamed of winning the World Series and playing well, but couldn't have imagined this.

Dwight Gooden got his jersey retired by the Mets

He continued:

"So, for this day to happen, and happen with the team that I was drafted by, I look back when I started in ’82 and [scouting director Joe McIlvaine ]drafted me. It’s definitely a dream come true. It’s something that I never thought would possibly happen."

He did know that the accomplishments he made on the field meant that this was always a possibility, but that his off-field issues put a damper on it. Gooden admitted that Steve Cohen's call last year surprised him, but also added:

"I had to take a deep breath back and just suck it in. Obviously, I teared up a little bit. It’s a situation that you want to share with your dad but unfortunately he’s not here, but I get the opportunity to share it with my kids, my grandkids, great-grandkids, my family, and that’s what it’s all about.

Gooden said he's viewing this latest part of his career as not a retirement, but as a celebration of the player he was and the career he had on the field. Today, it's all about that celebration.

