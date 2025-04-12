WATCH: Mike Trout crushes a towering home run vs Astros, ties Aaron Judge on top of leaderboard

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has quietly recorded a scorching start to the new season. On the April 11, 2025 against the Houston Astros, the three-time MVP smashed his sixth home run of the year—tying Yankee captain Aaron Judge on top of the MLB home run charts.
Trout's game-tying home run came againt Astros starter Ronel Blanco in the fourth inning of the contest. The solo bomb went straight to the Crawford Boxes at the newly-named Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.
"Mike Trout is now tied for the league lead with SIX home runs" - @ MLB
At the time of writing, Trout has six home runs and 12 RBIs on 10 base hits with nine runs scored. He's batting .213/.328/.617 with an OPS of .945. For the 2025 season, Trout made a major career move as he swapped from the usual center field role to the less-demanding right field position.
The move, was of couse, made in hopes of preserving the former MVP's health. Since 2021, Trout has only appeared in 278 games for the Angels and has spent more time of the shelf than on the field.
Mike Trout and the Angels create MLB history
On the April 10, 2025 games of the Los Angeles Angels against the Tampa Bay Rays, Mike Trout and the Halos made MLB history. The squad became the first team since the Cincinnati Reds team on April 29, 1978, to hit at least half of the home runs in an MLB game day.
The Halos talled six of the 12 home runs across the league during the day as they overwhelmed the Rays, 11-1. In the process, Anaheim also made team history as for the third time in its existence, three of its players hit at least two home runs each in a ball game. Trout, Taylor Ward, and Jo Adell each had two home runs in the win against the Rays.
Not since April 21, 2000 wherein Troy Glaus, Tim Salmon, and Mo Vaugn had the Angels made the feat. With their win against the Rays, they improved their win-loss tally to 8-4, the second-best winning percentage in the American League.