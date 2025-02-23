WATCH: Mike Trout drops $8,145 to make fans’ day at the store

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is not only one of the biggest superstars of the MLB, but the three-time MVP is also an avid collector of baseball cards, like many fans of the game. Moreover, Trout has an exclusive endorsement deal with baseball cards and collectibles manufacturer Topps since 2014, the longest such contract the company has signed with an athlete.

On Saturday, Topps posted a short video on social media showing Mike Trout buying boxes of baseball cards for the people that had gathered inside a Topps store.

The clip was also shared by the Los Angeles Angels superstar and the MLB on Instagram. Trout was seen standing behind the counter at the card shop with a microphone in his hand before announcing that he would be giving away free boxes of baseball cards for everyone.

"Everyone in here is getting a Topps Series One box on me," Trout declared.

The crowd roared their approval with obvious delight. The camera then zoomed in to the cashier's screen. This act of charity apparently cost Trout $8,145 after taxes.

"The bill at the end! Mike Trout is a real one for this!" Topps wrote in the comments section. "Imagine starting your card collection with a box of cards that was a personal gift from Mike Trout! Rip Night is the best!"

Topps had celebrated its annual Rip Night across all its outlets on February 22, 2025.

"I just want to be on the field": Mike Trout on switching positions in the Angels outfield

Mike Trout has played fewer than 100 games in each of the previous two seasons (Image Source: IMAGN)

Mike Trout is set to return from another lengthy injury absence this year after missing almost the entire 2024 campaign with two knee surgeries. The Los Angeles Angels have decided to shift Trout from centerfield to right field in order to preserve his legs and keep him on the field for as long as they can.

Addressing reporters at the Angels spring training camp in Tempe, Arizona, earlier this week, Trout discussed the matter of switching positions this year.

"I kind of threw everything on the table as in what's best for me, body-wise, to stay on the field," Trout said. "I came to the conclusion that I was going to the right field. I'll try it out and see where it goes. I knew it was coming, but I've just got to get used to it. I just want to be on the field.

"Just look at my last couple of years," he added. "I want to preserve my legs and go out there and run some balls down the right."

Trout has played 100 or more games in a season only once in the past four years. Last year, he appeared in just 29 games, the fewest in a season throughout his 14-year career.

