WATCH: Mike Trout features in promotional video for MLB's Play Ball campaign inspiring young ballers

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has raked in accolades through his more than a decade's stint in the league. He has won three American League MVP awards, nine Silver Slugger Awards, and was selected to 11 All-Star teams.

The 32-year-old has been the cornerstone of the Angels franchise since his debut. This time, however, the outfielder will wear a different hat—one that will represent the mission of MLB to share the game, especially to the youth.

"3x MVP•9x Silver Slugger•11x All-🌟🤯 Mike Trout wants to know… Do you #PLAYBALL ⚾️⁉️" - @PlayBall

In a recent video published by MLB's Play Ball X account, Mike Trout was featured in a video that symbolizes his involvement in the mission to spread baseball to people from all walks of life.

MLB's Play Ball initiative is a weekly 30-minute show on the MLB Network that promotes baseball and includes insights from the game's best players. The series has featured players like Aaron Judge, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Joey Votto and tackled topics that are vital for children to emulate in the game of baseball.

Play Ball was an initiative launched eight years ago between Major League Baseball and USA Baseball to help promote that game for all ages with a particular focus on the youth. It was set up to grow America's favorite pastime on a grassroots level.

Mike Trout delivers the goods

After starting out hot off the gate, the Los Angeles Angels have lost eight of their last 10 games giving them a 10-16 record heading to the first week of May. It was expected for the team to rebuild after Shohei Ohtani departs from the baseball club.

However, this doesn't reflect the season that Mike Trout is having. The three-time MVP currently leads the league in home runs with 10. The star outfielder is also included in the top 20 of the league when it comes to OPS.

Many pundits and experts were skeptical about the status of the team heading into the 2024 season but Trout can still rake. The only hindrance that could disrupt the former MVP's hot start to the season is an injury bug—one that has haunted him in recent times.

