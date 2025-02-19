WATCH: Mike Trout & Freddie Freeman deliver heartfelt surprise to young collectors who lost everything in LA Fires

The Los Angeles area was affected by devastating wildfires at the start of the year in January. The fire destroyed several residences in the area, forcing thousands to relocate.

Two young baseball fans were among the people affected by the fire as they lost their entire collection during the disaster. However, sports collectible company, Fanatics came forward to surprise the young fans.

In a video posted by Fanatics on Instagram, the two fans, Anthony and Joe, were surprised with gifts from Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout and Los Angeles Dodgers fan-favorite, Freddie Freeman.

"Mike Trout & Freddie Freeman helped us surprise two young collectors Anthony and Joe after they lost everything in the LA Fires," the caption read.

Anthony and Joe were ecstatic after unwrapping a signed bat and an Angels Jersey from Mike Trout, who said in a video message:

"I heard about your story. What's happening out there is heartbreaking. I just want to send you something from my collection as I'm a collector myself. Thanks for being a big fan."

The duo also received a Freeman jersey from his 2024 World Series MVP season. The Dodgers All-Star also extended an Opening Day invitation in a video message:

"I'm really sorry to hear about your memorabilia collection. But my jersey can be the start of a new collection for you and we are really excited to invite you to the Opening Day this year."

The two young baseball fans were teary-eyed at the touching gesture by Fanatics in association with two of the biggest names in baseball.

Freddie Freeman and Mike Trout aid relief efforts in LA

Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea are renowned for their philanthropy activities and the duo came forward with a donation for the victims of the LA fire last month.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Freddie and Chelsea donated $300,000—$100,000 each to the Pasadena Fire Department and the Salvation Army. Mike Trout's Angels also pledged over $8 million in association with 11 sports teams for the relief efforts.

Trout also shared prayers for everyone affected by the devastating wildfire last month.

"Our hearts are aching. Praying for everyone affected by the fires in Los Angeles. And thank you to the brave firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to protect our communities. Stay safe everyone," Trout wrote on X.

With baseball season just a few weeks away, Mike Trout and Freddie Freeman will hope to bring some joy to Los Angeles residents after their devastating loss to start their year.

