While the Tampa Bay Rays took a slender lead over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, Mike Trout's two-run home run in the eighth inspired a late 7-3 comeback for the LA side.

The 32-year-old's go-ahead blast to deep left marked his seventh homer of the season and lifted the Angels bats, who completed the job to take a lead in their three-game series. Having lost 2-1 to the Rays in last week's series, Trout will be eager to build on their win and win the series this time around.

Mike Trout has been a loyal servant of the Los Angeles Angels ever since making his major league debut for them in 2011. Having been selected in the 2009 MLB draft, he started his career on a high with the AL Rookie of the Year Award and has since established himself as one of the sluggers of his generation.

However, the Angels have failed to repay him for his loyalty and have struggled to have a meaningful postseason in recent years.

As a result, many believe that Trout should give up on trying to win the World Series with the LA Angels and join a team that would be a contender in the postseason. However, he has stuck with them so far and continues to lead them with his supreme hitting skills on the field.

His 420-foot home run on Monday was his seventh of the season and his 10th RBI this year. Following that, Matt Thaiss' three-run double in the eighth innings rounded off a five-run innings for the Angels.

Taylor Ward completes Mike Trout-inspired comeback for Angels

While Mike Trout's two-run go-ahead home run in the eighth innings put the Los Angeles Angels on the board, outfielder Taylor Ward added another two-run homer in the ninth to seal the 7-3 victory.

After Trout's hit in the eighth, Matt Thaiss hit a three-run double to give the Angels a 5-1 lead. The Tampa Bay Rays responded with a home run from Harold Ramirez, but Ward's two-run blast in the ninth took the game away from them. The 30-year-old left fielder is slashing .313/.333/.612 over 16 games in the MLB this season.

