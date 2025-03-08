Watch: Mike Trout left perplexed by Zach Neto crashing autograph session to present MLB The Show 25 Diamond Club card

Much will rest on Mike Trout's shoulders as the Los Angeles Angels head to the 2025 season after a disastrous 2024. The three-time MVP missed almost the entire 2024 season and seems rejuvenated with the new season just a couple of weeks away.

Ad

While the Angels star is preparing for the new season with Spring Training games, Mike Trout was left perplexed by his teammate Zach Neto after the latter crashed his autograph session.

In a video shared by Angels on X, formerly Twitter, Trout was able to gather his thoughts after Neto presented him the MLB The Show 25 Diamond League card during his autograph session.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Presenting Mike Trout with his one-of-one card. Let's do this," Neto said to the camera, walking to his senior teammate.

Ad

Trending

Neto pretended it to be a normal card that he wanted to be signed. However, Trout failed to grasp what was going around.

"Do you want me to sign this?" a confused Trout asked Neto.

"No, that's for you man," Neto replied while the veteran slugger looked around to understand what was going on.

Neto then explained he hoped the three-time MVP would be excited to see his Diamond series card:

Ad

"You know you are supposed to be excited."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak, who was also present in the room, blamed Zach Neto as Mike Trout thought it was a joke.

"I mean Neto didn't play it off good. You look, seem nervous," Moniak said. "You didn't know what to say. Did you practice it in your head before you got in here?"

Like Moniak mentioned, the interaction between Trout and Neto was more awkward than anyone would've expected.

Ad

Mike Trout's right field transition overlooked by Torii Hunter

Following a few injury-riddled seasons over the last few years, the Angels are moving Mike Trout into a new position ahead of the 2025 season to manage his workload.

Trout, who has been playing predominantly in center field for a decade, will be the team's new right fielder for the 2025 season. Helping him into the transition is former outfielder Torii Hunter, who made a similar transition in 2011.

Ad

“Man, we chat all the time, and Trout always asks questions,” Hunter said. “He asked so many questions [as a youngster], and still, to this day, a guy who's a superstar Hall of Famer in the future and this guy still asks questions. That ought to let you know who he is.”

Hunter feels moving to right field will prolong Mike Trout's career, who has played more than 100 games in a season only once in the last four years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback