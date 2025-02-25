WATCH: Mike Trout's heartwarming gesture makes young fan's day during recent Topps event

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout showcased a heartwarming gesture while attending an event. Amidst Spring Training preparations for the upcoming season, the 33-year-old took some time off the field to interact with fans at the Topps Rip Night.

Several fans of all ages attended the event in hopes of obtaining new cards and finding rare collectible items. Trout had a special surprise for one young fan.

On Monday, Topps shared a clip of the adorable moment on their Instagram account, captioned:

“Mike Trout just made this young fan’s year.”

In the clip, Trout can be seen signing a poster of himself before looking around for someone at the venue. He then finds the person he was searching for, walks up to a young fan and hands over the special item. The fan was overjoyed to receive it from the former MVP.

However, this is not the first time Trout has made a young fan’s day. Last week, he, along with Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, partnered with Fanatics to send several items to two baseball fans who lost their collectibles in the LA fires.

Discussing the tragedy, Trout addressed the two fans in a video message, saying:

"I heard about your story. What's happening out there is heartbreaking. I just want to send you something from my collection as I'm a collector myself. Thanks for being a big fan."

Angels manager Ron Washington opens up the key factor in Mike Trout's shift to right field

The Los Angeles Angels are shifting Mike Trout to right field with the center field now expected to be shared by Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak. Discussing the primary concern regarding the move, manager Ron Washington said (via MLB.com):

“The only thing that I think that we're concerned about, and we got with everyone, is the communication. We don't need nobody running into Mike Trout.”

The shift is to keep Trout healthy as he returns from an injury-plagued season last year. In 2024, he was limited to just 29 games due to injuries, during which he hit 10 homers, recorded 14 RBIs, and drew 16 walks.

