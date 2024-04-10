WATCH: Minnesota Twins prospect Austin Martin records first MLB hit on deep double off Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow

Minnesota Twins infield prospect Austin Martin has crossed off a major milestone on Tuesday night, tallying the first hit of his MLB career. The 25-year-old Martin highlighted both his hitting prowess, as well as his base-running skills on the play, legging out a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Expand Tweet

"Welcome to the MLB hit club, @austin_martin99 !" - @Twins

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The talented prospect drove a pitch off Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow, lacing a line drive to the outfield. The milestone hit was the first of Austin Martin's career, something that he hopes becomes a regular play for him at the major league level.

The infielder from DeLand, Florida has struggled to make an impact in the MLB throughout his career. Though he has shown flashes throughout his time in the minors, he has not earned many opportunities in the majors. Some of the reasoning could simply be the fact that there have been positional roadblocks ahead of him.

Martin was granted his promotion to the MLB in the wake of the devastating injury to budding star Royce Lewis. The Minnesota Twins shortstop suffered a severe quad strain earlier this season and is expected to remain sidelined until mid-to-late May.

Expand Tweet

"First career hit for Austin Martin is a double to the right-center gap, just out of reach of a diving Outman. Got to be nice for him to get that off Tyler Glasnow." - @dohyoungpark

Although it is never good to see a player go down with injury, it did open the door for Austin Martin to gain promotion to the MLB. Prior to Tuesday's milestone hit, Martin had only made five plate appearances for the Minnesota Twins, drawing a walk.

Austin Martin could carve out a role in the Minnesota Twins' struggling offense

It remains to be seen how long the former first-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays will stay in the MLB. However, given the Twins' struggles, it is a prime opportunity to establish himself.

Expand Tweet

"This start of the season for the Twins is pretty much as bad as it gets. Impossible to watch this lifeless offense." - @Woodsauce24

The Minnesota Twins currently rank near the bottom in nearly every offensive category, which could benefit the infielder prospect. Entering Tuesday's action, the Twins ranked dead-last in home runs, RBIs, team batting average, and runs scored. If there was ever a time for Martin to carve out a role, this is it.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.