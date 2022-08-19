Watch: Minor leaguer becomes involved in crazy fluke play that has rarely been seen in baseball history

Last night, the Minor League Baseball Toledo Mud Hens and Columbus Clippers squared off in a Triple-A matchup. The Mud Hens held on to win by a score of 4-0, improving to 60-52 on the season.

During the game, one of the rarest plays in all of baseball took place. Third baseman for the Columbus Clippers, Ernie Clement came up to the plate and hit a ball directly in front of home plate.

Typically, the ball would bounce toward the pitching mound on the infield grass, but not on this particular play. When Clement's ball hit the ground in front of home plate, it became stuck in the dirt and resulted in him being tagged out by the Toledo Mud Hens catcher.

"They've been playing baseball since the 1800s and s**t still happens that you've never seen before" - Jomboy Media

What a crazy — and unfortunate — play to happen for Clement and the Columbus Clippers. Clement took to Twitter to comment on his fluke play.

"Been hammering baseballs into the ground for a long time, but I've definitely never done this" - Ernie Clement on his ground ball in front of home plate

The odds of this happening are astronomically slim, and it may never be seen in a game again.

Watch: Minor League Baseball player hits four home runs to complete rare Home Run Cycle

Another rare event in a minor league game took place earlier this season. Springfield Cardinals position player Chandler Redmond made history by blasting four home runs to hit for the home run cycle. This means that he hit a solo home run, a two-run home run, a three-run home run, and a grand slam.

This is just the second time in professional baseball history that a player has done so. Both occurred in the minors, and it's never been done in the majors.

Last night, Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond hit a solo shot, a 2-run HR, a 3-run HR, and a grand slam in FOUR CONSECUTIVE innings! It's only been done once before in the Minor Leagues -- and never in the Major Leagues!

"A HOME RUN CYCLE Last night, Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond hit a solo shot, a 2-run HR, a 3-run HR, and a grand slam in FOUR CONSECUTIVE innings! It's only been done once before in the Minor Leagues -- and never in the Major Leagues!" - MLB

In the minor leagues, you never know what may happen, as these two performances illustrate.

