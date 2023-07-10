WATCH: MLB host Natalie Rose's incredible bat-flipping steals the show before Home Run Derby

TikTok sensation Natalie Rose, also known as Nnapples, has taken the MLBl world by storm with her captivating moves and infectious energy.

An MLB ambassador and a member of the esteemed 2022 Major League Baseball Creator Class, Natalie Rose recently shared a hilarious video on Instagram. This showcased her impressive bat-flipping skills before the home run derby.

Natalie starts off by fumbling around with the bat, trying various moves to get a hang of it. She demonstrated "The Giddy Up," a playful move that mimicked riding a bucking bronco, followed by "Pop the Top," where she popped the bat in the air effortlessly. However, it was her signature move, "The Mic Drop," that truly stole the show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Baseball has long been known for its on-field celebrations, and bat flips have become a popular way for players to showcase their power and prowess after hitting a massive home run.

These exuberant displays of joy have become an integral part of the game, drawing fans' attention and adding a touch of excitement to the sport.

Natalie Rose's off-field antics with the baseball bat not only entertained her fans but also highlighted the fun and playful side of the game.

Natalie Rose and her MLB journey

Natalie Rose

Natalie Rose, widely known as Nnapples, has taken her TikTok fame to new heights as she embraces her role as a Major League Baseball ambassador.

Selected as a member of the prestigious 2022 Major League Baseball Creator Class, Rose's journey from TikTok sensation to MLB ambassador is nothing short of impressive.

As an MLB ambassador, Natalie Rose's primary responsibility is to engage players in exciting activities and capture captivating content to be shared on TikTok.

Her unique and entertaining approach has garnered attention from both fans and the MLB community, earning her a coveted position within the league.

To secure her spot in the 2022 Major League Baseball Creator Class, Rose had to create a standout video showcasing why she should be selected.

This video was then shared on TikTok with the hashtag #MLBCreatorClass, while also tagging @MLB. The MLB marketing team carefully reviewed numerous submissions, ultimately inviting Rose for a Zoom interview.

Rose's passion for baseball, combined with her vibrant personality and creative content, made her a standout candidate.

Her ability to captivate audiences with her energetic presence and engaging videos played a crucial role in her selection as an MLB ambassador.

As a Major League Baseball ambassador, Rose not only gets the opportunity to interact with professional baseball players but also attends games and other MLB events.

This firsthand experience allows her to share exclusive behind-the-scenes moments with her followers, providing a unique perspective on America's favorite pastime.

The rise of influencers in the sports industry has opened up new avenues for fan engagement and brought fresh, youthful energy to traditional sports.

Rose's appointment as an MLB ambassador exemplifies the league's recognition of the power of social media and the influence of digital content creators.

Poll : 0 votes