WATCH: MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. turns photographer to capture $150,000,000 icon Lionel Messi

In an unexpected crossover of sports legends, MLB icon Ken Griffey Jr. stepped onto the pitch, not as a baseball players, but as a pitchside photographer at the Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC MLB match.

Since the arrival of soccer sensation Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale has attracted a constellation of celebrities and sports stars. However, only Griffey dared to don a media vest, embracing a new role in the world of sports.

Why was Ken Griffey Jr. photographing Lionel Messi?

Sporting his trademark backward cap, Griffey’s lens focused not on a baseball diamons, but on the soccer field. Retiring from baseball in 2010, he ventured into photography, capturing various sporting events like Monday Night Football games, MLB events including this year’s Home Run Derby, and even an IndyCar event for ESPN in 2016.

Ken Griffey Jr. has been seen photographing various sporting events since his retirement.

Griffey’s passion for photography extends to cherished moments, as he once expressed that photographing his kid’s games is his favorite, citing the priceless expressions on their faces. This move to capture Messi and the MLS match adds another vibrant chapter to his evolving photographic journey.

Interestingly, Griffey’s involvement with sports goes beyond photography. He and his wife Melissa became investors in the Seattle Sounders in 2020, revealing a deep-seated connection with the world of soccer and the MLS.

Former Seattle Mariners player, Ken Griffey Jr.’s, presence along the touchline, capturing Messi’s on-field brilliance, draws parallels to fellow MLB Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, who also transitioned to photography post-retirement. With his backward cap and camera in hand, Griffey continues to make his mark on sports, now from behind the lens, adding an artistic perspective to the sports he once was a part of.