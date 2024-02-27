WATCH: MLB The Show 24 unveils explosive new gameplay trailer ahead of release ft. Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Derek Jeter & more

MLB The Show 24 is coming soon. If that doesn't get you hyped up, then the gameplay trailer they just revealed will. Every single year, a new version of this game comes out. It aims to improve on its predecessor with better gameplay, fun modes, and better graphics.

Thus far, it looks like MLB The Show 24 will do just that. Fans of the franchise can expect improvements across the board. Check out the newly released video below:

Naturally, it shows off cover athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, mashing baseballs. It also features Bryce Harper, Josh Hader, Royce Lewis, Corbin Carroll and more.

The legends of the game aren't left out, either. Derek Jeter returns to the game and is shown off in the trailer, doing his signature jump throw play that gamers can recreate. Fans can expect legendary players of his stature to be included as well.

When does MLB The Show 24 come out?

If that trailer got you excited for the future, you're not alone. MLB The Show 24 figures to be one of the most fun sports games of the year. With so much to do and so many iconic game modes to experience, you may be wondering when this can all begin.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the cover star for MLB The Show 24

The official release date is set for March 19. That's just before the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres kick off the MLB season in Seoul. However, that's not the earliest you can play this game.

If you pre-order the Collector's Edition of the game, you will be treated to four full days of early access. Pre-orders are available now, so if you land a copy, it will be available to you on March 15.

On that day, you can load in and play the excellent gameplay shown off above. If not, you can get it on March 19. It will also be available on Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One that day as well.

