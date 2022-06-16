Watch: New York Mets execute a spectacular double play against Milwaukee Brewers

The New York Mets were overwhelmed by the Milwaukee Brewers last night as they were beaten 10-2 at home.

The leaders of the National League East were dominated for the first time in a while. The Brewers' offense was clicking, and the Mets were just struggling for firepower.

The win gave Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell his 564th win and the top spot for the all-time winningest skipper in franchise history. He started on the job in 2015.

Corbin Burnes did six innings of work, striking out eight New York Mets players while only issuing two runs.

All the Mets could muster was a two-run homer by Jeff McNeil for their only conversion of the game. On the defensive end, however, they showed a bit of their class.

SNY @SNYtv Perfect placement for the double play! Perfect placement for the double play! https://t.co/LDrnjOwplC

With Mark Mathias at first base in the top of the fourth inning, his teammate and Milwaukee star Christian Yelich was batting against Mets starter David Peterson. The outfielder drove a liner straight to second base that the pitcher had to duck.

Two-time Gold Glover Francisco Lindor prevented any runners from advancing. He was quick to catch second base before Mathias got to it and fired it towards Pete Alonso for a double-play to end the inning.

That was all they could show for on a night when the team committed two errors and surrendered 11 runs to the skidding Brewers.

The New York Mets' home streak ends

In what has been an impressive season for the men from Queens, their home winning streak has ended at the hands of the Brewers.

They went unbeaten in nine consecutive home games going back to May 18, the game in which Max Scherzer suffered an oblique strain.

The Mets have also surrendered their 30-game scoreless streak since the sixth inning of their clash against the Washington Nationals on Memorial Day.

The streak broke early when David Peterson gave up a two-RBI single to Luis Urias that scored in Willy Adames and Andrew McCutchen.

The New York Mets were utterly outplayed and outclassed by the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers themselves have huge ground to cover after an eight-game losing streak that saw them surrender the National League Central lead to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mets will close out their series against the Brewers later, with the Marlins on deck for a four-game series.

