Watch: New York Mets first baseman and outfielder showcase the drippiest handshake after a comeback home run

The New York Mets faced off against the St. Louis Cardinals in a doubleheader yesterday. They defeated the Cards in the first game 3-1, but ultimately fell short in the second 4-3. With both teams winning one game apiece, the Mets had a 24-14 record while the Cardinals had a 20-16 record at the end of the game day.

In the first inning of the second game, outfielder Mark Canha homered to left field off St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Steven Matz, and that gave the New York Mets the lead. Canha rounded the bases and was hugged by teammate Francisco Lindor and then afterward produced this epic moment:

The former Oakland Athletics outfielder went on to give slugger Pete Alonso a big man's hand shake in which they emulated lightly hitting each other in the rib cage. The Mets, however, would lose the game after Tyler O'Neill's go-ahead RBI for the Cardinals in the top of the ninth inning where Brendan Donovan scored.

New York Mets' 2022 season

Four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor

The New York Mets have only ever won two World Series titles in the club's history. The pride of Queens' last Fall Classic appearance was in 2015 wherein they lost to the dark horse Kansas City Royals in five games. The Mets have mostly been overshadowed by their fellow New York team, the Yankees, for more years than anyone can remember, but that hasn't been the case this year.

The Mets have been dominating from the mound so far despite injury woes to their pitching staff. They've only allowed a 3.33 ERA and a .218 batting average against opposition batters. They've also set themselves apart from their division counterparts. The Mets are six games ahead of the closest teams in the division, the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies.

There is something brewing in the air in Gotham, and the Mets seem to have an unbreakable squad this year. They are on a roll despite the extended absence of ace Jacob deGrom and the recent struggles of star Francisco Lindor.

Manager Buck Showalter will have his work cut out for him to maintain the momentum of this retooled squad despite the injury setbacks. If they can maintain this form and hopefully stay healthy in the succeeding months, and their cross-city rivals New York Yankees stay hot as well, we might have a chance to witness the first Subway World Series since the year 2000.

