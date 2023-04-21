WATCH: New York Mets legend David Wright delights unsuspecting bartender wearing his jersey in heartwarming video

David Wright, the New York Mets' very own Captain America, warmed the hearts of fans with the kind gesture he made.

In a video posted by the Mets' official Twitter account, the former captain is shown in a bar in San Francisco. In front of Wright, a bartender with his jersey is standing with her back turned. The bartender, who is obviously a fan of Wright, turned around and was shocked to find him there.

The fan remained shocked for a while and was embarrassed and unable to face Wright, who then goes to her and gives her a warm hug.The New York Mets Twitter account captioned the video:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright."

New York Mets @Mets When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright. When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright. 😱 https://t.co/6HwALOTh3o

Wright joined the New York Mets in 2004, where he played 13 seasons and retired in 2016.

When David Wright revealed that he understood Aaron Judge

In a March 2023 interview with the New York Post, Wright revealed that he understood Aaron Judge's situation.

Wright was given the title of New York Mets captain in 2013. Judge, on the other hand, was named Yankees captain in 2022. The Mets star in a way understood Judge's struggles as their situation is very similar to each other.

In the interview, Wright talked about how, after becoming captain, he had to face pressure as both a captain and a player on the team.

“You have to deal with the pressure from both parts: being captain and living up to the contract."

He continued:

“It should be just outside pressure, but it’s tough because you’ve got this big new deal that you want to live up to and, on top of that, as captain, you don’t want to stink because your words might mean less if you don’t play well. … "

"There’s enough pressure to perform in this game, and you try not to put more on yourself because of other things, but it’s impossible not to.”

SNY @SNYtv 14 years ago today, David Wright hit the first Mets home run in Citi Field history. 14 years ago today, David Wright hit the first Mets home run in Citi Field history. https://t.co/6aFk52EX9a

David Wright earned his nickname as Captain America after he played in the 2013 World Baseball Classic for the USA team.

Poll : 0 votes