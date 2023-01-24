WATCH: New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge rocks a funky hairdo on The Tonight Show, surprises fans in a fun segment

American League MVP and newly named New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2023. He last appeared in a fan surprise segment on the November edition of the show and had booked his return to the NBC talk show.

Ever since the sneak peek from the episode went on air, MLB fans have been going gaga over it. Among them is a clip where Judge is rocking a funky hairdo, surprising fans in a fun segment.

Apparently, in the episode, Aaron and Jimmy play a peculiar game in which they must guess whether the mind-boggling facts are correct or incorrect, and if they get the answer wrong, they are hit with an air cannon. Aaron and Jimmy both wear wigs, with Aaron sporting a red one and Jimmy sporting a neon one.

WATCH:

Aaron Judge, the towering outfielder for the New York Yankees, is often seen as a fierce competitor on the field. His 6'7" frame and powerful swing make him a force to be reckoned with at the plate, and his defensive skills are just as impressive. But what many people don't see is the fun side of Aaron Judge, a side that is just as rare as his on-field abilities.

Aaron Judge explained his logic behind signing with the New York Yankees

Aaron Judge Press Conference: BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees poses for a photo with Yankees principal owner Hal Steinbrenner after a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022, in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge recently made the decision to sign a long-term contract extension with the Yankees. The decision was not made lightly, as Judge weighed several factors in determining the best course of action for his career.

MLB fans are curious to know what made him say yes to the team. Like everyone else, Jimmy Fallon also had questions in mind and finally asked about the Yankees superstar's decision to stay in the Bronx.

Jimmy: "Talk to me about the free agency decision. Was there ever a time in your head you go, well, maybe, 'I might not be back in New York?'"

Aaron: "Wow. No, it was a fun process. Every athlete wants to get to that position where they can kind of choose where they get to play. just so happened, I got drafted by the best team on the planet. Yeah. I met a lot of great teams, a lot of great people along the way. But after every meeting, I sit down with my wife and we kind of look at each other and be like, we are Yankees."

"Aaron Judge explains his decision to re-sign with the Yankees." - The Tonight Show

Well, apart from the emotional connection with the Yankees, one of the most significant factors that influenced Judge's decision was the opportunity to play for one of the most iconic and successful franchises in baseball history. The Yankees have a rich tradition of winning, and Judge recognized that the team's winning culture and strong organizational structure would provide him with the best chance to succeed.

Poll : 0 votes