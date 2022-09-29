Watch: New York Yankees commentator David Cone makes chicken noise as Toronto Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge for the 5th straight time 

Aaron Judge has become the single most lethal player in the game. His bat has driven in more RBIs and clobbered more home runs than any other player in 2022.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks David Cone makes a chicken noise in the booth after the Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge for the fifth straight time David Cone makes a chicken noise in the booth after the Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge for the fifth straight time https://t.co/MdYRjCvYmw

Aaron Judge and his New York Yankees rolled into Toronto this week to take on the Blue Jays. Judge sat on 60 home runs on the season as he took the field at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night.

With his 60th, Judge tied Yankee legend Babe Ruth's personal record. Babe Ruth hit 60 home runs while playing for the Yankees during the 1927 season.

Knowing this, the instructions from the Blue Jays pitching coach were clear: Don't give Judge anything to hit. Despite Judge hitting .270 over the past week, the Jays walked him four times on Tuesday.

Aaron Judge took the box as the leadoff hitter on Wednesday against Blue Jays pitcher Mitch White. White, who is a minor league pitcher, is trying to make a name for himself in the big leagues. He was in no rush to face Judge head-on.

Mitch White walked Judge, allowing the star to take his base. As Mitch squarred up to face the next batter, a chicken sound could be heard for viewers on the YES Network.

It turns out that YES color commentator, David Cone, was mocking the Blue Jays' hesitance to face Judge. Cone figured that the chicken tone was a good way to describe the Blue Jays pitching strategy.

Judge went on to hit his 61st home run in the seventh inning against pitcher Tim Mayze. He is now tied with Roger Maris for the most home runs in not only Yankees history, but baseball history itself.

New York Yankees @Yankees 61 years since 61.



Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. 61 years since 61.Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. https://t.co/1V4Gums34C

Aaron Judge still has time to make history

The Yankees have two series left before the end of the 2022 season. Their first series is against the Baltimore Orioles before they finish the year off against the Texas Rangers.

It seems very likely at this point that Judge will hit his 62nd home run and surpass Roger Maris. Most fans would choose to him to wait until this weekend to do it at home at Yankee Stadium.

