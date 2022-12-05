WATCH: New York Yankees' Jose Trevino rented out a stretch limo to surprise the Uvalde Little League team with a visit to Six Flags

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is a Texan and a Gold Glove winner in addition to being an MLB All-Star. This week, the native of Corpus Christi returned to a Texas neighborhood that has been dear to his heart for months.

He took the Uvalde Little League team on a trip to Six Flags in Arlington, Texas, as a surprise. Trevino took the kids in a long limo and arranged to have the park rented out for them, so they arrived in elegance and celebrated in the same manner.

Here's a look at the day Trevino and the kids won't soon forget:

He appeared to have loved a little bit of everything at the park, but acknowledged feeling "nervous" about the large roller coasters.

Trevino, who began his career with the Texas Rangers before winning an AL All-Star nod and a Gold Glove in his first season with the Yankees in 2022, said he plans to help them as much as I can whenever they need it.

Just over six months have passed since an 18-year-old gunned down 19 children and two teachers at Uvalde's Robb Elementary, and Trevino is contributing to the community's healing by taking them to Six Flags.

Jose Trevino’s celebrated MLB career

Trevino was chosen by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Before the 2022 season, the Rangers, with whom he made his MLB debut in 2018, traded him to the Yankees. He was the first catcher in the American League and the first Yankee to ever win the Platinum Glove Award.

"We didn’t realize we were making memories we just knew we were having fun.”Not how we wanted it to end but thankful for all of y’all in that clubhouse. New York thank you for accepting this South Texas kid with open arms! Back to work we go! – Jose Trevino

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One

Jose Trevino earned the second-most catcher WAR in the AL in 2022 and was named an American League All-Star Reserve at catcher. He had 11 home runs and 43 RBIs in 2022 while batting.248/.283/.388.

