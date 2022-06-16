Watch: New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge smashes his 25th home run of the season

The New York Yankees have been just downright unstoppable this season. They are 30 games above .500, are on a six-game win streak and have won nine of their last ten games.

The Bombers have maintained their position as the best major league team by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. This gives the Yankees a 2-0 lead against the Rays heading into the final game of their series tomorrow.

Like clockwork, Aaron Judge opened the scoring with a 364-foot homer straight to the short porch in the very first inning. It was his 25th homer of the year.

"Order in the court 👨‍⚖️" - @ New York Yankees

The superstar slugger is batting .313 with an OPS of 1.067 and leads the league in homers by a considerable margin. His homer was one of the two that were uncorked by the Yankees in the slim victory. The other was Kyle Higashioka's three-run homer in the fifth.

After the series with the Rays, the Yankees will head north of the border to face another perennial AL East powerhouse in the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays, on the other hand, will travel to Camden Yards to face off against the Baltimore Orioles.

Aaron Judge's extension with the New York Yankees

Both Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees front office have kept mum about the slugger's contract extension. Judge's contract will expire by the end of the season, and the All-Star man is raking in stats on his contract year.

Judge is batting .313/.384/.683 with a league-leading 25 homers, along with 10 doubles and 49 RBI on 72 base hits. He has also stolen three bases in the process.

The Yankees initially offered the California native a deal that would give him $30.5 million a year for seven years, but the slugger declined. This would give him the 15th-highest payday in the majors.

The outfield star has remained tight-lipped so far but has continued to help the New York Yankees become the best team in baseball this year.

The Yankees sit on top of the MLB with a .742 win percentage and are nine games ahead of their closest rival in the American League East, the Toronto Blue Jays.

New York will carry its six-game win streak in perhaps its toughest trifecta of series. After facing off against Tampa Bay later, the Yankees will travel to Toronto to face the Blue Jays. They then have a return fixture against the Rays, this time in Florida. Finally, they will host the Astros in the Bronx for a four-game tilt.

