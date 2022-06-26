Watch: Ole Miss is the first team to hit three straight home runs in a College World Series game since 1998

Although we are midway through the MLB season, the College World Series is at its climax. After weeks of play and dozens of games, we are finally in the championship series between the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and the University of Oklahoma. Ole Miss is a fan favorite who has lost just one game throughout the entire tournament. They took Game 1 of the championship yesterday, defeating Oklahoma 10-3.

claimed Game 1 of the OLE MISS GOT HOT @OleMissBSB claimed Game 1 of the #MCWS Final OLE MISS GOT HOT ♨️ ♨️ ♨️ @OleMissBSB claimed Game 1 of the #MCWS Final https://t.co/cXYdwD0qyy

"OLE MISS GOT HOT @OleMissBSB claimed Game 1 of the #MCWS Final" - ESPN

The Rebels were in the driver's seat for the majority of the baseball game. They took an early four-run lead by the end of the third inning. Then, Ole Miss exploded for another four runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth. The team hit four home runs during the contest as well.

Perhaps the craziest thing about this game was that the Rebels offense made history yesterday. Ole Miss hit three straight home runs in the eighth inning. This marked the first time someone has done this in the College World Series since 1998.

Rebels offense makes College World Series History

2022 NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championship

In the top of the eighth inning, Ole Miss center fielder T.J. McCants blasted a home run over the right field fence. Then, right fielder Calvin Harris launched a homer into right-center. To cap it all off, Rebels third baseman Justin Bench hit a bomb to deep left center, making back-to-back-to-back home runs.

is the first team to hit back-to-back-to-back homers in a THREE-STRAIGHT JACKS!!! @OleMissBSB is the first team to hit back-to-back-to-back homers in a #MCWS game since 1998 THREE-STRAIGHT JACKS!!!@OleMissBSB is the first team to hit back-to-back-to-back homers in a #MCWS game since 1998 😤 https://t.co/vPxRT69hby

"THREE-STRAIGHT JACKS!!! @OleMissBSB is the first team to hit back-to-back-to-back homers in a #MCWS game since 1998." - ESPN

This was the first time a team in the College World Series has hit three straight home runs in 24 years. The last baseball team to complete this feat was Louisiana State University.

Although the Rebels took Game 1 of the championship, it is a three-game set, so Oklahoma has a chance to even up the series. The next game between the two is set to be on Sunday, June 26, at 2:00 p.m. (EDT).

