WATCH: Orioles fan gets trucked by security guard as he runs into the field

Sunday’s MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Mets witnessed an Orioles fan rushing to the mound, only to be trucked by a security guard.

While Baltimore registered a 2-0 win over the Mets, a fan was seen jumping down the seats and rushing into the field. However, he didn’t make it past the guards.

Jomboy Media posted a snippet of the incident on Twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Very happy to see this dude get laid out" - Jomboy Media

Baltimore has won the last eight of their 10 games and is currently preparing to play the Houston Astros on Tuesday, August 8. The AL East leaders have a record of 34-17, and are above the second-place Tampa Bay Rays by three games.

The Mets fell to a season-worst of 11 games below .500 and currently hold a record of 50-61. The team will face the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

Orioles fan reminiscent of an incident during March

Back in March, a similar incident took place when a Los Angeles Dodgers fan rushed onto the field. He had a similar fate to the Baltimore fan as security guards floored him.

The incident took place while the Dodgers celebrated their win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The fan had jumped down from the outfield seats at the Dodger Stadium, making his way over to the left-center field grass. He then turned his back towards the seats and went down on one knee, while he brought out an engagement ring box.

However, his efforts were in vain as guards rushed in to tackle him.