Watch: Orioles fans mooing behind the dugout after Colton Cowser smashes 6th home run 

Monday’s game was an impressive 4-2 win for the Baltimore Orioles against the Los Angeles Angels. Among the key moments was Colton Cowser’s sixth homer of the season which came in the seventh innings.

Cowser, who went 1-for-4, hit a 394-foot solo home run facing Reid Detmers that gave the franchise a 4-0 lead. Orioles fans celebrated the moment by mooing after the hit, as shown in this clip shared on X/Twitter:

Last season, Cowser struggled in his first major league season hitting .115/.286/.148 in 77 plate appearances. This season he has been hitting much better recording .364/.400/.800 with 10 runs, 17 RBIs with three stolen bases in 60 plate appearances.

The Baltimore Orioles' 1-0 lead started in the second innings with James McCann’s homer, his first of the 2024 season. Adley Rutschman’s single in the third and his double in the fifth allowed the club to gain two more runs.

Orioles starting pitcher Albert Suarez recorded his first win of the season against the Angels. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out five batters across 5 ⅔ innings.

“It feels good to get a win. It was a tough one. I prepared myself for it, and that's what I'm here for. That's why I go out there,” Suarez said (via ABC News).

It also marked Suarez's first win since 2016 when he played with the San Francisco Giants.

Orioles put outfielder Austin Hays on injured list

On Monday, the Baltimore Orioles put outfielder Austin Hays was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a strained left calf.

The 28-year-old had to leave Saturday’s game early because of the injury. He has recorded a batting average of .111 so far this season, in which he has played in 19 games, with 11 of them being starts.

Before the Orioles started their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, they made two roster moves. Firstly, they added catcher David Banuelos by signing a contract. Secondly, they removed the outfielder Peyton Burdick by designing him for assignment.

Game 2 of the three-game series is set to take place at Angel Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

