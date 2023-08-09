WATCH: Orioles fans rain 'free Kevin Brown' chants during game vs Astros

Kevin Brown’s suspension has caused a whirlwind in the MLB world. Broadcasters and fans are coming forward and protesting against the seemingly unjust suspension of the Orioles broadcaster.

Tuesday’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros saw fans raining “free Kevin Brown”. The chanting started during the seventh inning and could be heard clearly in the television broadcast. Fans even brought "free Kevin Brown" posters to express their solidarity with the broadcaster.

Baltimore Orioles did not just lose 7-6 to the Houston Astros, but even their fans were up against them, urging them to bring back sportscaster Kevin Brown.

The game on July 23 between the Baltimore team and the Tampa Bay Rays saw Brown commenting on the team’s performance. He noted how the team had won more games this year against the Rays than the last three years combined.

Despite Brown merely doing his job and reading out from the game notes prepared by the Public Relations staff, the Baltimore suspended the broadcaster on the grounds of trying to defame the team and making them look cheap in front of the viewers.

To make the team reverse their unjust suspension of Brown, fans united to chant “free Kevin Brown” during the Astros game. Watch the video here:

“A “Free Kevin Brown” chant has broken out at Camden Yards” – Jomboy Media posted on twitter.

How many Orioles games has Kevin Brown missed so far?

Kevin Tehansky, left, holds a sign in support of broadcaster Kevin Brown in Baltimore.

Kevin Brown has missed out on covering for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) for around eight games. His hiatus started following the series against the Philadelphia Phillies that took place on July 24 to July 26.

Brown’s presence as a broadcaster has been noteworthy during the team’s record-breaking season in 2023, where they were first in the AL East.