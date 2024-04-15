WATCH: Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins makes incredible diving catch to rob Kyle Farmer of extra bases

Cedric Mullins must have decided to put on a show Monday night because the veteran outfielder sent the internet into a frenzy with his defensive skills. The former All-Star center fielder put on a stupendous athletics display against the Minnesota Twins, robbing Kyle Farmer of an extra-base hit in the top of the first inning.

"OH MY, CEDRIC MULLINS. (via @MLB)" - @MLBONFOX

The 29-year-old showed off his incredible defensive range on Monday, even surprising the commentators. Cedric Mullins did his best Superman impression tracking down Kyle Farmer's line drive to the gap, laying out for an early contender for catch of the year.

The Gold-Glove-worthy diving catch not only took away extra bases from the Minnesota Twins infielder but also ended the inning with a runner on third base. Twins' catcher had doubled previously in the inning, later advancing on a deep flyout by Byron Buxton. As soon as Farmer hit the ball, it seemed like a lock that Jeffers would score on the play, however, Mullins had other plans.

"Cedric Mullins just made one of the better catches you'll see by an outfielder this season. Raced back at a 45-degree angle on a ball hit in the gap and launched to make the play." - @Buster_ESPN

Although injuries limited Mullins to 116 games last season, he has entered the 2024 campaign healthy and looks like he is playing like he did in 2021. That year, Mullins won the only All-Star selection of career, hitting 30 home runs, 59 RBIs, 30 stolen bases, and a .291 batting average.

Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles are looking to make a deep postseason run this year

The Baltimore Orioles will be looking to continue building on the momentum they had last season. Although the team has been building one of the top rosters in the MLB, many did not predict just how well they would do last year, finishing with a 101-61 record.

"O's rookie Colton Cowser has been named AL Player of the Week! The 24-year-old hit .435 with an absurd 1.611 OPS and four homers across six games" - @MLBPipeline

Thanks to the emergence of young stars such as Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser, Gunnar Henderson, and Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles have one of the most potent lineups in the MLB. However, based on Mullins' diving catch on Kyle Farmer, it's clear that the team's defense is equally locked in for the long season ahead.

