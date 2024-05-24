WATCH: Orioles star Gunnar Henderson nails nearly every athletic activity in the book

If Gunnar Henderson wasn't playing baseball, he might have an opportunity in several other sports. The Baltimore Orioles star was with Barstool to run their sports gauntlet. It involves cornhole, soccer, football, basketball and baseball. Henderson impressively nailed every single sport.

Henderson started with cornhole and nearly aced the first toss. It took him a few tries, but he eventually landed one in the hole like a professional cornhole player.

The infielder then ran over to a row of soccer balls and proceeded to blast them at a goalie. He missed a couple of shots and then switched to his left foot. He knocked it in the upper left corner beyond the goalie's hand.

Ironically, one of the top hitters in baseball took the longest on the baseball challenge, but of course, he succeeded there. Henderson struggled with the plastic bat and ball but still hit it where needed to move on.

Henderson then picked up a football and nailed the throw in one try, knocking down his target. The Orioles star then jogged over and calmly nailed a three-pointer. He dragged the cart to the other end of the court and completed his gauntlet within two shots with a second three.

Henderson did it all in roughly one minute. His impressive athletic performance might have other sports wondering what if he had played them.

Gunnar Henderson in tight MVP race

Gunnar Henderson's impressive athleticism is partly why he's a good baseball player. He won the AL Rookie of the Year in 2023 and aims to win MVP in 2024.

Gunnar Henderson is an MVP candidate

He ranks sixth in all of baseball in fWAR with a 3.0 value. Among American League hitters, he's tied for third. He edges out Juan Soto, who has accumulated 2.9 fWAR.

Kyle Tucker has been fantastic and is worth an MLB-best 3.4 fWAR. Just behind him is Bobby Witt Jr. at 3.3. Aaron Judge comes in at 3.0 to tie Henderson.

The Baltimore Orioles shortstop is second in baseball with 16 home runs and has a top 10 wRC+ of 167. He is absolutely among the MVP candidates, though he arguably led the race not too long ago.

