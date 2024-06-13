WATCH: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne defies gravity with flawless beachside backflip in black swimsuit

In a video posted by Olivia Dunne on TikTok, the LSU gymnast shared a snippet of her doing a backflip while dressed in a sleek black swimsuit.

"yk what time of year it is:) #beachnastics #gymnastics #nj," Dunne via TikTok

She cleanly executed the backflip as the waves crashed to her feet right after.

Young Livvy rose to prominence on social media in 2020 with content of the same nature on TikTok. She posted clips of her doing gymnast flips on the beach while she was quarantined in Florida during the lockdown period.

Since then, she has amassed a total of 8 million subscribers on the platform. She also owns an Instagram account, which, at the time of writing, had 5 million followers.

After winning the 2024 NCAA women's gymnastics title with LSU, Olivia Dunne has yet to confirm her commitment to the program for a fifth year. The Tigers captured their first national title in gymnastics this year.

Olivia Dunne admits nerves get to her while watching boyfriend Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne has been spotted on several MLB games that her boyfriend Paul Skenes partook in. One such outing was during Skenes' major league debut on May 11, 2024, against the Chicago Cubs.

"There's nothing that can top this. I'm so proud," Dunne told the broadcaster.

The 21-year-old gets utterly nervous when her boyfriend takes the mound during his starts.

"I get more nervous watching Paul because it’s just different when you’re not doing it, and you’re not in control," she said.

Well, as of the moment, Dunne has nothing to worry about, as Skenes has made a dream start in his rookie campaign. The top pitching prospect currently boasts a 3-0 record through six starts with a 2.43 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 46 strikeouts this season in the majors.

