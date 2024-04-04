It's been a rough start to the season for Pete Alonso and the New York Mets. Despite coming into the year with the expectation of contending for the postseason, the Mets had not yet recorded a victory in 2024 before Thursday's doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers.

"PETE ALONSO. CLUTCH. A game-tying solo homer! (via@SNYtv)" - @MLBONFOX

Well, thanks to some clutch hitting from the "Polar Bear" Pete Alonso in the bottom of the 9th inning, the New York Mets were able to complete the comeback. Trailing 1-0 in the 9th inning, the hard-hitting first baseman stepped up exactly when his team needed him, launching a solo home run over the left-center field fence to tie the game.

Following the Alonso big fly, the New York Mets were able to string together a walk from Brett Baty and a walk-off single from Tyrone Taylor to give the club their first victory of the 2024 campaign. It was an impressive comeback at the end of the game against the Tigers fueled by Alonso's effort to lead off the inning.

“I would describe it as him saying he’s the man.” -Tyrone Taylor on Pete Alonso’s huge game tying HR, moments after Taylor’s first career walkoff hit." - @SteveGelbs

The home run from Alonso was his second of the season and one that he undoubtedly hopes will be the beginning of many more in the year. One of the top power sources in the MLB, Alonso has racked up an impressive 194 home runs throughout his six-year career.

Pete Alonso's pending free agency will be one of the major talking points all season

Even though Alonso has been one of the top home run hitters since his MLB debut, he and the New York Mets have not reached an agreement on any potential long-term contract extension. The veteran slugger is undoubtedly looking to cash in on his impressive performances throughout his career, and if the Mets are unwilling to splash the cash, he could seek it elsewhere.

An unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, there is a realistic chance that the New York Mets could look to trade him before the trade deadline this summer. Several teams have reportedly been interested in Alonso, including the Chicago Cubs.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Mets this season, however, if they fall out of contention, Alonso could find himself elsewhere before the end of the year.

