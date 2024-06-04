Watch: Pete Alonso moves to dugout disgruntled after striking out on pitch clock violation

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso was left frustrated when he was struck out against the Washington Nationals due to a pitch clock violation in the top of the eighth inning. While the Mets went on to record an 8-7 victory to start the series, Alonso had a disappointing evening having failed to record a single hit.

The Mets infielder was on two strikes facing Nationals reliever Jordan Weems when strike three was called due to a pitch clock violation. According to the rule, the pitcher has 15 seconds to throw the ball while the batter must be ready with at least 8 seconds remaining.

Since Alonso was not ready when the pitch clock had eight seconds remaining, a pitch clock violation led to the third strike and he swung his bat in frustration as he headed to the dugout.

Pete Alonso was selected by the New York Mets in the 2015 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2019. He announced himself in the majors with a memorable season, winning the NL Rookie of the Year and finishing as the MLB home run leader. Since then, he has grown into one of the best players in the country and remains a central figure for the New York franchise.

The Mets have made a disappointing 25-35 start to the MLB season and need to pick up wins to keep their playoff dreams alive. Hence, their 8-7 victory over the Cardinals is an encouraging result, despite their first baseman's lackluster outing.

Mets' poor form in the MLB leads to growing rumors about Pete Alonso's future

Despite their huge payroll, the New York Mets are on course for a disappointing MLB season yet again. As a result, there are growing rumors about star Pete Alonso's future with the team. Speaking on the Mets' trade rumors, insider Bob Nightengale says:

“A handful of their prized players [are] expected to be dealt.”

Having signed a one-year, $20.5 million contract ahead of the season, there has always been speculation about Alonso's future, but the team's recent form has added fuel to it. According to Nightengale, the likes of J.D. Martinez, Luis Severino, Sean Maneae, and several others could be on their way out before the upcoming trade deadline.

