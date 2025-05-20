WATCH: Pete Alonso takes frustration out on his glove after costly error vs. Reds game

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was visibly frustrated after committing an error in their recent game against the Boston Red Sox. The Monday night game saw the Red Sox take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
In the second, they added another run after Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran hit an RBI triple. In the fourth inning, Duran stepped up to the plate again, facing Mets pitcher Kodai Senga. After working the count full at 3-2, he hit a ground ball that Alonso fielded.
As Duran advanced to first, Alonso attempted to throw the ball to Senga, but the throw sailed over the pitcher’s head. Following the error, Jarren Duran reached second base safely, while Carlos Narvaez advanced to third.
Frustrated by the misplay, Alonso vented his emotions in the dugout, repeatedly throwing his glove against the wall. Here’s the clip of the moment:
After the mishap, Kodai Senga issued a walk to load the bases but quickly escaped the jam by inducing a groundout from Alex Bregman. The Mets managed to score just one run in the third inning on Tyrone Taylor’s RBI single, eventually falling 3-1 to the Red Sox.
Alonso was already coming off an error in Sunday’s game, where his misplay allowed Jorbit Vivas to reach base and score a run for the New York Yankees. Following that mistake, the Yankees’ batters continued to pile on in the eighth inning, sealing an 8-2 win over the Mets.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza addresses the team’s defensive struggles
After Sunday’s game, New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke about the team’s infield defensive issues, saying:
“We’ve been through some stretches where it’s been sharp. But also there’s been games where we’re not finishing plays or completing them, even some of the routine plays -- as we saw in the first inning tonight which led to a run… This is something that we have to get better at and we will because we have good defenders.”
The Mets are currently 29-19 with a .604 winning percentage in the 2025 season. They’re scheduled to face the Boston Red Sox again on Tuesday at Fenway Park in the second game of their series.