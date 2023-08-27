WATCH: Pete Alonso takes a scary hit-by-pitch to the neck, benches clear after Mets' slugger gets plunked

Pete Alonso exited the New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels game early on Saturday. As the two sides faced off in the much-anticipated second game of their series, the benches were cleared due to a hit by pitch by Angels reliever Jose Soriano.

With Pete Alonso at the plate, the incident occurred in the bottom of the eighth. The Mets were attempting to tie the game as they fell behind 5-3. The Mets batter was injured on the back of his helmet, almost near his neck, by Soriano's breaking ball on the very first pitch.

The ball struck him just high enough to catch his helmet, so the injuries could have been considerably worse. Alonso was a little irate when Soriano approached him. Logan O'Hoppe, the catcher for the Angels, and Alonso who has been hit by pitches a league-high 17 times this year, had an argument.

A brief heated exchange occurred when the benches emptied following the minor altercation between the two players in the box. As other players attempted to defuse the tension, managers Phil Nevin and Buck Showalter rushed onto the pitch.

It took a few minutes before normalcy could be restored on the field. The trainers checked on Pete Alonso. The Mets batter had to be removed from the game due to suspected concussion, which could have exacerbated had the batter continued.

Pete Alonso to be closely monitored after passing concussion test

Thankfully for the New York Mets, their star batter passed the concussion tests and is not expected to be put on the injury list. Nevertheless, the trainers are likely to closely monitor him till the series finale on Sunday.