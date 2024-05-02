Watch: Pete Crow-Armstrong's swing gets bat caught in Citi Field netting 

While his sacrifice fly in the fifth innings was enough for the Chicago Cubs to win their game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, Pete Crow-Armstrong provided another highlight. Just moments before his hit resulted in the only run of the game, the outfielder's swing and miss on a Jose Butto pitch left his bat hanging from the Citi Field netting.

As Crow-Armstrong swung nothing but air, his bat slipped from his hands and flew into stadium netting, providing one of the memorable moments of the night.

Pete Crow-Armstrong was selected by the New York Mets in the 2020 MLB draft and was traded to the Chicago Cubs the following season, after one year in the minors. He was called up to make his major league debut with the Cubs in 2023 and has been recalled into the roster this year in April.

In what was his eighth appearance for the Cubs this season, Crow-Armstrong recorded the game-winning RBI hit of the night against his former. He started the night with a ground out in his first at-bat in the second innings.

In his second at-bat in the fifth, he was first flummoxed by a Jose Butto changeup which left his bat in the netting. However, he followed it up with a sacrifice fly into right field, which allowed Matt Mervis to reach home plate and score the only run of the game.

Shota Imanaga backs up Pete Crow-Armstrong's game-winning hit with shutout performance

While rookie outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong will be happy to be the difference for the Chicago Cubs in their win over his former team, it would not be possible without Shota Imanaga. The Japanese pitcher threw seven scoreless innings on the night to take his record to 5-0 for the season.

Imanaga pitched seven innings on the night, allowing only three hits with no runs, and recording seven strikeouts. The 30-year-old lefty has been sensational in his rookie season in the MLB with a 0.78 ERA so far and has already established himself as one of the most important players for the Cubs.

