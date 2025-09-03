  • home icon
  Watch: Punches fly after Rafael Devers' HR in bench-clearing brawl at Giants-Rockies game

Watch: Punches fly after Rafael Devers' HR in bench-clearing brawl at Giants-Rockies game

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 03, 2025 04:58 GMT
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies - Source: Imagn
Watch: Punches fly after Rafael Devers' HR in bench-clearing brawl at Giants-Rockies game - Source: Imagn

The San Francisco Giants' clash against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night reached the boiling point after All-Star infielder Rafael Devers' home run at Coors Field.

The Giants raced to an early 2-0 lead after Devers blasted a two-run home run off Kyle Freeland in the first inning of the game. He admired his home run while trodding to first, something that irked the Rockies left-hander.

Freeland took exception to the time Devers took to round the bases and started shouting in protest. Devers mouthed off at the Rockies ace in response before his Giants teammate Willy Adames rushed from the on-deck circle to confront Freeland.

Matt Chapman joined in, shoving Freeland, instigating an all-out brawl with punches being thrown as both benches cleared. Just when it looked like order was being restored, Adames went after Freeland before being restrained by bench coach Ryan Christenson.

After things cooled down, the umpire crew got together to discuss the incident while Devers waited on first base. Freeland, Adames and Chapman were subsequently ejected for their part in the brawl before Adames was allowed to round the bases, almost 10 minutes after his home run.

Giants go back-to-back against Rockies after controversial showdown

Following the brawl in the opening inning, the Giants took control of the game, leading 5-2 after the end of the fifth inning. However, the home team gave the Giants a scare after Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman made it 5-4 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh.

But the Giants responded with their catcher, Patrick Bailey, going deep for a two-run home run in the top of the first to make it 7-4. Joey Lucchesi and Ryan Walker combined for two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to keep the Rockies from adding anything to their tally and making it a second consecutive win for the Giants.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
