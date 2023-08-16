WATCH: Rays' Randy Arozarena takes a hard fall into the stands while trying to catch a ball 

Randy Arozarena's fans witnessed an epic catch at the Oracle Park on Tuesday as the Tampa Bay Rays outfielder showed a remarkable catch in the fifth inning of 7-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

In a swift display of athleticism, Arozarena dashed towards the left-field line to chase down a high-flying foul ball launched by Giants' right fielder Michael Conforto. However, he was unable to maintain his speed as he reached the wall and fell into the bleachers with a backhanded glove thrust. Even though Arozarena failed to find anything, his colleagues were nevertheless impressed with his effort.

Arozarena narrowly missed another heart-pounding moment later that evening, but his resilience was evident as he swiftly recovered and acknowledged the visitors' dugout with a thumbs-up.

This wasn't the first instance of Arozarena going above and beyond to make a spectacular catch. A similar incident occurred in July, where he took a moment to rise to his feet before making an impressive outfield snag.

Randy Arozarena - a hero in Mexican baseball

Arozarena's impact extends beyond the MLB field, particularly in the realm of Mexican baseball. His unforgettable performance in the World Baseball Classic has etched his name into the memories of Mexican fans worldwide.

During a semifinal game, Arozarena's Team Mexico jersey caught the spotlight. A powerful hit by Japanese player Kazuma Okamoto threatened to clear the warning track, but Arozarena was undeterred. He made the catch and proudly posed, becoming a symbol of his team's determination and national pride.

Although Arozarena was born and raised in Havana, neither the United States nor Cuba are represented by him on the international scene. Arozarena fled in 2016, but he chose to fly to Mexico rather than follow the hundreds of his fellow countrymen who travelled to Miami.

Although the St. Louis Cardinals were the first MLB team to contract him, Arozarena found his niche with the Tampa Bay Rays following a trade in 2020. With the Rays, he advanced all the way to the 2020 World Series. The next season, he hit.274/.356/.549 with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs, winning MVP of the ALCS.