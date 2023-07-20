WATCH: Reds fan stays glued to his seat at The American Ball Park as drainage pipe water falls viciously on his head

Rain delayed the game between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds but it definitely did not dampen the spirit of this Reds fan.

One steadfast supporter remained seated despite the constant downpour without realizing that it was drainage water. All the other onlookers fled, leaving their seats for the shelter as the water fell fiercely, immersing him totally.

He was unaffected by the discomfort and delighted in the unusual experience. Despite the difficulties posed by the weather, his unrelenting dedication to the game and his team left everyone who observed his devotion in amazement.

Dude just didn’t even care

Fans were amazed to see his dedication and took to social media to share their thoughts:

"Have you been to Cincinnati during the summer ? That’s the best thing that could’ve happened to him," commented one user on the video while the other wrote: "No one's taking my seat!"

There are always crazy things happening in the ballpark during the games. Recently, a Reds crew member became entangled in a tarp that had been laid on the ground due to rain. His desperate attempts to crawl away were disregarded by others surrounding him. The wind picking up made it even worse.

But just when it appeared like there was no hope left, a vigilant passerby saw the man's situation and raced to his rescue.

The tarp monster with absolutely no regard for human life

Reds defeated the Giants in Wednesday's MLB game

The San Francisco Giants were defeated by the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Wednesday night. They will try to win the series tomorrow in their fourth and final game, having won the first two games.

Since the All-Star Break, they have been the hottest club in baseball, winning seven of their past eight games.

San Francisco Giants v Cincinnati Reds

The Giants were unable to overturn the 1-run deficit,with starting pitcher Ross Stripling's promising outing marred by a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning.

