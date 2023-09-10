Watch: Reds manager David Bell gets tossed in peculiar turn of events

David Bell was ejected for an MLB record seventh time this season after the Cincinnati Reds manager protested a call by an umpire during their game against the St. Louis Cardinals. However unlike other manager-umpire altercations there wasn't much in this one.

The incident occurred in the fourth innings with Tyler Stephenson at the plate for the Reds. On a 2-0 count, a 91 mph fastball by Cardinals starter Zack Thompson was called a strike by plate umpire Brennan Miller against the batter even though ball seemed to be a bit higher than the strike zone projected on the screen.

David Bell with a normal reaction from the dugout shouted "That's too high". But what followed shocked the announcers and the fans as Miller immediately ejected Bell. The Reds manager proceded to give him a mouthful near the pitch.

He refused to leave and things looked to get a bit heated before second base umpire Mark Carlson stepped in between David Bell and Miller. After a brief spat with Carlson with Miller just behind him, Bell left the field in digust.

Stephenson flied out on the very next pitch by Thompson but the drama wasn't over as Reds second baseman Alejo Lopez was ejected for continuing the protests from the dugout. The call might have had significant effect on the game as the Reds lost 4-3 to the Cardinals to give up the series.

Cincinnati Reds currently fall out of WC places for postseason

With their series loss against the Cardinals, David Bell's team dropped to a 73-71 record. They fell 7.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers who lead the NL Central currently.

Even in the playoff race they have a lot to catch up as the 2.5 games deficit from the third NL wild card seems to be a lot as at least five other teams are in contention.