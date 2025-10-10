WATCH: Roki Sasaki trolls teammate Tyler Glasnow with hilarious inspection at Dodgers postgame conference after reaching NLCS

Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki's pitching tandem secured the win for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series over the Philadelphia Phillies. They pitched nine of the eleven innings for the team, all scoreless, as the Dodgers won 2-1. After the game, Sasaki had some light-hearted fun with his colleague. After Glasnow left the press room, his chair appeared to be sweaty. The Japanese pitcher double checked with a sniff of his own before sitting down with a smirk on his face. Glasnow pitched 6.0 innings on two hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts, and took care of the Phillies offense without much danger. After Emmett Sheehan in relief earned a run, Roki Sasaki, chosen as the team's closer by manager Dave Roberts, pitched the eighth and the ninth innings. Sasaki took just 17 pitches to record six outs. With the score at 1-1, Roberts trusted Sasaki with the tenth inning as well. The Japanese pitcher came out of it harmless. Andy Pages drove the game-winning run on an error to win the game in the following frame.Both right-handers were placed on the Injured List for more than two months this season. Glasnow missed action due to shoulder inflammation from April 28 till he was activated from the IL on July 9. Sasaki's last start came on May 13, following which he had to undergo a lengthy rehab process, and only returned in the regular season for two bullpen starts last month.Roki Sasaki trusting himself to deliver in nervous situationsWhen Sasaki posted a 0-2, 6.10 ERA over seven appearances with the Oklahoma City Comets, the Dodgers' AAA affiliates, there was genuine concern about the player's waning confidence in his debut year in America. Those concerns have been put to bed as Sasaki has emerged as the best bullpen arm in the Dodgers' ranks.&quot;I was pitching with a good kind of nervousness,&quot; Sasaki said in Japanese. &quot;It wasn’t like I was 'in the zone' or anything like that. It's more that I now have technical elements I can trust, that I know will let me perform well. I think that trust is what helps keep me calm and focused on executing.&quot;The Dodgers would hope for Sasaki, Glasnow, and the rest of the pitching staff to keep delivering as they look to become repeat champions.