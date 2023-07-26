Watch: San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's fans rain "sell the team" chants at Oracle Park

San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s fans united on Tuesday night at Oracle Park to express their solidarity, urging the team’s ownership to “sell the team”.

While the SF Giants sealed a victory of 2-1 against the A’s, the fifth innings of the game witnessed fans from both teams showcasing their dismay at John Fisher.

The game saw a crowd of 40,014, containing both Giants and A’s fans, chanting constantly, asking the owner to sell the team to prevent the upcoming move to Las Vegas.

Despite fans of both teams not seeing eye to eye, the solidarity between them stems from the fact that back in the 1990s, when the San Francisco Giants were supposed to be relocated to Tampa Bay, a local ownership group stepped up to keep them in the Bay Area.

Currently, the A’s are also going through a similar situation, therefore, the Giants are trying their best to pay the A’s back for what they did for them many years ago.

The MLB broadcast team of the A’s – Dallas Braden and Johnny Doskow kept shut and did not interrupt while the chants were going on to let the message reach the ownership clearly.

Jomboy Media posted a snippet of the "sell the team" chants.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia “SELL THE TEAM” chants rain down at Oracle Park from the Unite The Bay joint rally pic.twitter.com/FSmiBABkPQ

Back in June, a reverse boycott took place, when more than 27,000 A’s fans displayed green “sell” shirts, making their message loud and clear. This evidently portrayed the determination among A’s fans to not let the team leave Oakland.

Why are the San Francisco Giants supporting the Oakland A's fans?

The president of the Oakland 68’s fan club, Jorge Leon made San Francisco Giants fans understand the gravity of the situation by comparing it to the similar situation that their club faced back in the day.

Leon wanted to ask for unwavering support from Giants fans. He wants the collective efforts of the fans to demand those in power to “sell the team” to the right ownership, who will not relocate the team from its hometown.

The San Francisco Giants will once more go up against the Oakland A’s tomorrow. As the series draws to an end, it will be interesting to see what happens to the fate of the A’s fans, and if at all their determination to keep the team from relocating will garner any attention.

