Watch: San Francisco Giants outfielder stuns the stadium with a breathtaking play

The San Francisco Giants hosted the Chicago White Sox for the second game of their three-game interleague series earlier. The Giants, who have been inconsistent and have been struggling as of late, dropped the game with a score of 5-3.

This gave the Giants a 40-36 record — respectable by league standards, but disappointing by the National Leauge West's high level of competition this year. San Francisco has now lost both of their games against Chicago heading into their series closer tomorrow.

If there is a single silver lining in the game, however, it would be recently activated outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. The outfielder scored a solo homer to lead off the Giants but his team just couldn't help him on offense.

He also made this spectacular grab on the right field wall to prevent the bleeding and deny Tim Anderson a possible extra-base hit.

The Giants would score a run in the succeeding half inning, but it was in vain as the White Sox came away with the win. Wade Jr. just came off the injury list after a long layoff due to reccurring knee inflammation.

Logan Webb, who's having a spectacular season by his standards, was given the loss after conceding five runs in six innings. Dylan Cease of the White Sox, on the other hand, continued his dominant form by going five innings and giving up one run.

San Francisco Giants: A cause for concern

Will the San Francisco Giants make it to the playoffs this year? There's a slight chance that they might, but they will have to rally from this point on.

The Giants have won just three of their last 10 games and have lost both of their games against a much inferior Chicago White Sox side. They are also on a three-game losing skid after getting beaten by the Detroit Tigers on June 29.

Competition in the National League West this year is cutthroat, and the Giants need to step up or they will sink fast.

They are just in the middle of the league in terms of team pitching and batting statistics, but that's uncharacteristic of a defending division champion. The San Francisco Giants need to modify their lineup and find their form, or else they won't even get a wild card berth this season.

