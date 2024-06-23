  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • WATCH: San Francisco Giants players share moment with Negro Leagues greats ahead of clash against Cardinals at Rickwood Field

WATCH: San Francisco Giants players share moment with Negro Leagues greats ahead of clash against Cardinals at Rickwood Field

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 23, 2024 14:49 GMT
WATCH: San Francisco Giants players share moment with Negro Leagues greats ahead of clash against Cardinals at Rickwood Field (Getty)
WATCH: San Francisco Giants players share moment with Negro Leagues greats ahead of clash against Cardinals at Rickwood Field (Getty)

The San Francisco Giants were at Rickwood Field on Thursday, June 20, to play against the St. Louis Cardinals for the Negro League tribute game. They also shared a moment of silence in honor of Giants legend Willie Mays, who died just a couple of days ago. At Rickwood, several Giants players met legendary Negro Leagues players, like Franklin Swafford and Rendon Marbury Jr.

Quite a few were lined up and wearing their uniforms and hats. Giants players wandered around talking with, shaking hands with, and learning from some of the oldest living baseball players.

also-read-trending Trending

The MLB has made a concerted effort to rectify its history with the Negro Leagues. They have integrated stats into one, meaning Negro League records are part of the MLB records now.

The final score was not positive for the Giants, though. They were defeated by the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-5. Brendan Donovan was the star, driving in three runs. He finished a triple shy of the cycle. Heliot Ramos hit a game-tying home run for the Giants early, but they couldn't keep the momentum.

Oli Marmol reflects on Rickwood Field game

While it ended in a win that might have impacted how much fun it truly was, St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said everything was a positive experience for the Rickwood Field game.

Rickwood Field hosted its first MLB game
Rickwood Field hosted its first MLB game

Via ESPN, he said:

“It was fun. The pregame ceremony was incredible. I got emotional. Just knowing where you're standing. Just the overall feel of the tribute to Willie Mays. The impact he had on people that he met, but also people he never met. That's when you know you've done it right."

Giants manager Bob Melvin added about the venue:

“One of a kind type of place to play. You look around and kind of can feel what transpired here a long time ago and the players that played on the field. It’d be nice to win the game, but pretty cool experience.”

If the MLB decides to continue this series well into the future, it seems that it would have support from those who played in it this year.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी