WATCH: Savannah Bananas' DR Meadows makes an astounding backflip catch during game

Savannah Bananas outfielder DR Meadows made an astounding catch during their game against the Party Animals on Monday night.

The popular outfielder, who is known for his stunts on the field, made a backflip catch in the second inning of the game which has gone viral across the internet.

The Savannah Bananas are an exhibition team and they play most of their games against the Party Animals. Over the weekend, the Bananas made their first appearance in New York City. After a weekend of various events at the Staten Island Hospital Community Park in St. George, the Bananas played the Party Animals in another game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game is a one-of-a-kind experience that had the highest crowd involvement since breaking the traditional baseball paradigm to make it more fan-friendly.

During the game, a Party Animals hitter launched a hit into center field and straight at DR Meadows. The outfielder hardly had to move to make the catch so he decided to catch it while doing a backflip.

The video of the amazing catch has gone viral across the internet:

Expand Tweet

The Savannah Bananas continue to be a hit among baseball fans across the country

The Savannah Bananas made their first-ever appearance in New York City and were a huge hit among baseball fans in the area. The exhibition game against the Party Animals was a unique experience for fans as they tried out a new format aimed to be as fan-inclusive as possible.

The exhibition team continues to be relevant among MLB fans in the country as they continue to capture the hearts of people around the country.