WATCH: Scary scenes as Bobby Miller takes brutal hit to head during Dodgers vs Cubs Spring Training

Baseball is back for Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team kicked off the 2025 MLB Spring Training schedule against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, welcoming the new season ahead. The two clubs, who will also open the regular season in Tokyo, Japan in March, took part in the first competitive game of baseball in 2025.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto took the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, however after only 1.2 innings of work, manager Dave Roberts turned to the bullpen. After Ryan Sublette recorded an out to end the 2nd inning, Bobby Miller came up to the mound to start the 3rd, however, it was a short-lived Spring Training debut for the 25-year-old.

Miller gave up a walk and a stolen base to lead-off batter Vidal Brujan, however things went from bad to worse during the next at-bat. Former Chicago Cubs slugger Michael Busch drove an 106 mph line-drive back at Miller, hitting him directly in the head.

While the young Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher had to take a knee on the mound, he was eventually able to exit the game on his own strength. It was a scary moment for the former first overall pick as things could have been much worse. It remains to be seen what the extent of his injuries are, however, there was a clear bump already showing on his head where the ball hit him.

It is a disappointing start to 2025 for Bobby Miller, who is looking to earn as spot with the reiging World Series champions. Despite being a highly-drafted prospect, Bobby Miller has struggled to establish himself as an everyday fixture for his club.

Bobby Miller has struggled during his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers so far

While Bobby Miller hopefully avoided any serious injury, he will need to get back on the mound as soon as possible if he is going to prove he deserves as role this year. The talent is certainly there, he just needs to put it all together.

The combination of his struggles on the mound and various demotions to last season, led to Miller pitching only 56.0 innings for Los Angeles. The young pitcher struggled over that small window, posting a dismal 8.52 ERA and a 1.768 WHIP.

Given the team's depth, it will be interesting to see what manager Dave Roberts' plans are for the pitcher. That being said, given the nature of baseball and the risk involved, Miller may need to settle into more of a depth role with the club and may be called upon more as a spot-starter than key member of the pitching staff.

